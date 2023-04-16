A pedestrian is in a critical but stable condition in hospital after a crash in Belfast in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident occurred in the south of the city at 1.20am on April 16.

The PSNI said: "Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian in the Cooke Street area of the Ormeau Road."Inspector Murphy added: “We are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage at the time the collision took place, this was close to the junction with Cooke Street.

"The pedestrian was taken to hospital where they remain in a critical but stable condition.“Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 179 16/04/23.“The Ormeau Road had been closed for a time but has since reopened.”

