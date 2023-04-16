Police have closed a Co Armagh road following a 'serious' crash.

Emergency services are at the scene of the collision on the Moy Road in Portadown.

In a statement, police said: "Motorists are advised that the junctions at the Dungannon and Moy Road roundabout in Portadown are both closed, and also the Moy Road at the Corcullentragh Road junction due to a serious road traffic collision."

A spokesperson added that "diversions are in place for traffic".

