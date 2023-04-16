A teenage boy has died following a single-vehicle crash in Portadown.

Police said they received a report shortly before 4.20am on Sunday morning, April 16, that a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a silver Skoda Superb.

The incident occurred on the Moy Road.

A spokesperson from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Officers, along with other emergency services attended and provided medical assistance.

"However, the teenage boy sadly passed away at the scene.“Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Moy Road area around 4am or anyone who has dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 412 of 16/04/23.”

