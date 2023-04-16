Play Brightcove video

CRASH DEATH

A teenage boy has died after being hit by a car in Portadown in the early hours of this morning.

The crash happened on the Moy Road. Emergency services attended but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are appealing for information.

PEDESTRIAN INJURED

A pedestrian is in a critical but stable condition following a crash in Belfast. It happened in the Cooke Street area near Ormeau Road at around twenty-past-one this morning.

Police are urging witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage at the time to contact them.

BELFAST RALLIES

There was a large police presence in Belfast city centre today as a women's rights rally was met with two counter protests from gay and transgender rights groups.

Hundreds of people turned out to chant against the 'Let Women Speak' movement, which was seen by protestors as 'anti-trans'. However, those joining the women's rally denied this was the case.

HILLARY CLINTON

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has spoken in Belfast as part of a series of engagements to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. Mrs Clinton met with alumni from the 'Washington Ireland Programme' at Custom House before taking part in a Q & A and talked about the importance of young people in politics.

GAA

Derry and Monaghan will meet in the Ulster Senior Football Championship semi-final.

Derry ran out 3-17 to 2-8 winners yesterday, with a dominant performance over Fermanagh in Enniskillen, with Monaghan beating Tyrone 2-17 to 1-18 at Healy Park this afternoon. The teams will meet on the 29th of April.

