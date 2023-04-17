Tributes have been paid to a Portadown teenager who died after being hit by a car.

He has been named locally as Glen Montgomery and was from the Richmount Road area of the town.

It’s believed he was hit by a silver Skoda Superb at Moy Road in Portadown early on Sunday morning.

Portadown Rugby Club paid tribute.

"It's with great sadness that we report on the passing of Glen Montgomery. A brilliant young player and friend," the club said.

"Glen played rugby at Portadown from a very young age. Starting with minis then moving onto our age grade setup.

"Most recently playing with our U18s. Growing up and going to school in Portadown he was a friend of many at the club.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Alana, Hugh, Danny, Millie-Jane, Matthew and the rest of the family at this difficult time".

Many expressed their sadness at the loss on social media.

One Facebook user commented: "Truly devastating news. Glen was an absolute joy to coach and always played with a massive smile on his face and his heart on his slieve. Sincere condolences to all the family at this difficult time."

Another described Glen as a "fantastic young man with a massive big heart."

"Another blue taken far too soon! Sincere condolences to all Glen’s family and friends."

The teenager was also a member of Bleary Young Farmer's club which also paid tribute to Glen.

They said: "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our valued Bleary YFC member, Glen Montgomery.

"Glen was a dedicated member of Bleary YFC and always got involved with so much enthusiasm.

"We extend our condolences to the Montgomery family during this tragic time as well as Glen’s many friends in Bleary YFC.

"We wish to reassure you all that our committee are here to talk at any time and we offer our support to you all.

DUP MP Carla Lockhart described the news as very sad and said her prayers were with the family of the young man.

A police investigation is underway and they are appealing to anyone with information to contact 101.

