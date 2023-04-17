A man has been arrested by police investigating the attempted thefts of three ATMs in Co Antrim.

It comes as a property was searched in the Randalstown area on Monday morning. The 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of three counts of burglary and he remains in police custody at this time.

In the early hours of Sunday, 5 March, three ATMs were tampered with in the Dunhill Road area of Coleraine, Cushendall Road area of Ballymena and the Roguery Road area of Toomebridge.

Police appealed for information.

