The Belfast Giants returned to a heroes welcome after completing the Elite Grand Slam for the first time in their history.

The Giants defeated Caridff Devil's 4-1 in the final on Sunday to achieve a feat only done twice in the history of the Elite League.

They arrived into Belfast International airport from Nottingham on Monday morning, where Ruth Gorman caught up with the winning side.

