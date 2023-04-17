A former DUP councillor has admitted to a charge of attempting to sexually communicate with a child.

However, William Walker is to face a further charge of attempted sexual communication with child which he denies. Walker attended a hearing at Downpatrick Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, via a videolink on Monday.

Formerly from Killyleagh and with a current address at Palentine Road in Blackpool, the 60-year old was charged with two separate offences of attempted communication with a child for the purposes of sexual gratification. Walker pleaded guilty to a charge of attempting to sexually communicate with a child called 'Sammy Jo' on dates between February 10 and 15, 2022. When a second, similar charge of attempting to sexually communicate with a child called 'Daisy May' on dates between February 10 and 23, 2022 was put to Walker, he replied 'not guilty.' Although no details regarding the charges emerged on Monday, it is understood they arise from information supplied to the police by a paedophile hunter group. As a result of his admission to the first charge, Walker was placed on the Sex Offenders Register. The length of time he will spend on the Register will be determined at a later date. Judge Geoffery Miller KC said he would review the case again on 3 May. The former Mourne and Down District counsellor was granted continuing bail.

