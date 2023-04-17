Former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Čech is set to join the Belfast Giants All Stars roster as part of a fundraiser for Ukrainian Ice Hockey.

The side will take on the Ukrainian National Championship side Dnipro Kherson on Wednesday.

All proceeds from the match will support the Ukrainian Hockey Dream – a registered charity of the Ice Hockey Federation of Ukraine.

Čech, the current Chelmsford Chieftains netminder, holds the record for the most clean sheets in Premier League history.

He said the prospect of joining the Belfast Giants All Stars side was "exciting".

"With the Belfast Giants having just completed the treble, I don’t doubt that there will be a good feel and atmosphere around The SSE Arena, Belfast," he added.

"It’s a charity game for a great cause, and I’m always happy to help and support wherever possible to help change the lives of other people. I hope that everyone will come along on Wednesday night to both enjoy the occasion and cheer on both teams.”

After bringing the curtain down on a stellar professional football career, the 6’5” shot stopper turned his attention to ice hockey, signing for NIHL 2 South West division side Guildford Phoenix in October 2019.

Čech was named player of the match on his debut after stopping two penalties in a shoot-out victory and making several other crucial saves. After winning the treble with Guildford Phoenix during the 2021/22 season, Čech signed for National Ice Hockey League Division 1 team Chelmsford Chieftains in November 2022.

He said: “It’s going to be great to come back to Belfast as I have great memories of winning the UEFA Super Cup there a few years ago with Chelsea, and I’m looking forward to making some more on Wednesday night.”

