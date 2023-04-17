A man in his 20s has been seriously injured after being beaten by four men armed with iron bars.

It happened at 2:55am on Sunday 16 April on the Rooney Road in Kilkeel.

The men are understood to have been travelling in a dark coloured car when they pulled up beside the victim and carried out the attack.

He suffered a fractured leg, lacerations to his head and bruises to his body.

Police have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the attack or to anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries to contact them on 101 quoting reference 373 of 16/04/23.