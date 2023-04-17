Flights between Derry City Airport and London are set to move from Stanstead to Heathrow.

The route, provided by airline Loganair, is subsidised by the government through Public Service Obligations (PSO).

Changes to the route will take place from Saturday 6 May, pending government approval.

In a statement issued on Monday, Loganair said the changes "will offer improved access to central London".

It added that the move to London Heathrow is a "gamechanger for City of Derry’s air links".

Loganair's Chief Executive Jonathan Hinkles added: “Alongside improved ground transport links into central London, the new range of global flight connections will bring new inward investment opportunities and tourism into the region, together with enabling travellers from the Derry City region to use their local airport to fly worldwide for the first time.”

“We’re delighted to be able to bring these new opportunities to our customers. I’d like to extend my sincere thanks to the teams at City of Derry Airport and to Derry City & Strabane District Council, who have enthusiastically supported and encouraged this move since the possibility first arose,” he added. Steve Frazer, Managing Director at City of Derry Airport said: “This will be a significant step for economic and strategic growth across the Northwest, all from your convenient local airport.”

The route change will also enable an increase in the number of flights between City of Derry and Heathrow, with a choice of three departures in each direction every weekday throughout the year.

Previously, the third flight operated only on peak days during the summer season.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.