Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch has been found not guilty of the murder of David Byrne, 33, at a boxing weigh-in event at Dublin's Regency Hotel on 5 February 2016.

The killing was one of the first deadly attacks of the Hutch-Kinahan gangland feud.

Two other men, who were tried alongside Mr Hutch, were found guilty of helping to facilitate the murder.

Mr Hutch, aged 60, from the Paddocks, Clontarf, has always denied the charge of murder.

The high-profile trial in the non-jury Special Criminal Court in Dublin concluded in January after hearing 52 days of evidence.

More to follow...