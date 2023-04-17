The Stena Line Belfast Giants created history on Sunday as they secured a historic treble by beating the Cardiff Devils 4-1 in the Nottingham Motorpoint Arena.

Already league and Challenge Cup champions, the Giants fought back from an early Cardiff Goals to win by three.

The win saw the team completed the Elite League Grand Slam for the first time.

Mark Richardson gave the Cardiff Devils the lead before Jeff Baum equalised from distance for the Belfast Giants near the end of the second period.

Steven Owre put Adam Keefe's side in front halfway through the final period before Donovan Neuls and Mark Cooper rounded out the scoring.

Having won the regular season title and the Challenge Cup, the victory secured just the third ever Grand Slam in EIHL history and the first for the Belfast Giants

For the Giants, it was third time lucky for securing the treble after they were beaten by Cardiff in 2019 and 2022.

