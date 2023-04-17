A man has been arrested after a fire at a house in Strabane left a woman in hospital.

The blaze which 'extensively damaged' to a property in the Church View area of the town is being treated as arson.

A 51-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. He was also taken to hospital for treatment.

The woman was taken by ambulance to hospital were she was treated for smoke inhalation.

Residents were moved from their homes while the fire service brought the blaze under control.

Police are appealing for information.

