Last week Belfast International Airport announced changes to its parking charges, which come into effect on Monday.

It follows a similar decision by Belfast City Airport last month, but how exactly will it affect travellers?

The new charges are as follows:

Short Stay car park, drop-off zone and main car park

It will cost a minimum of £3 for 10 minutes to use the drop-off zone and the short stay car park.

This is a change from before when it cost only £1 to use the drop-off zone for the same amount of time.

A minimum charge of £4 will apply for the main car park which was previously £2.50 for up to 30 minutes or £4 for up to an hour. Blue badge Drop Off: Anyone with a Blue Badge can use the short stay car park for free for up to 30 minutes if they are dropping or collecting someone.

In order to get your ticket validated you need to show your blue badge to a car park team member by visiting the office or pressing the help button on the way out.

After 30 minutes a minimum £3 charge will then apply.

Long stay car park Anyone collecting or dropping people off can make use of 15 minutes of free parking at the long stay car park which is situated behind the Maldron hotel.

This means it can essentially be used as a pick-up and drop off zone. However, after 15 minutes normal charges will then apply. The changes come after a similar decision from Belfast City Airport last month with motorists using a new express drop off and pick up area being hit with a £3 charge.

Similar to the International Airport, 10 minutes of free parking remains available, with it simply relocated to the long stay car park.

The airport said the reconfiguration was to help with accessibility and traffic flow.

