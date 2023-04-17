A man in his 50s remains in a critical condition after being found unconscious in Co Antrim.

It was reported that the man had been assaulted on the Main Street in Rasharkin on Sunday evening.

A 56-year-old man was arrested on Monday on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

Detective Inspector Gareth Lavery said: "Officers were notified, just after 10pm last night, of a man found lying unconscious on the ground, at the back of licensed premises," he said.

"The man, who is aged in his 50s, was taken to hospital by colleagues from the Ambulance Service. He remains in hospital in a critical condition.

"A 56-year-old man was arrested this morning on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, and remains in custody at this time.