Monaghan magic as the Farney County book place in Ulster Championship last four

If ever a game summed up the ulster championship it was Sunday’s game between Tyrone and Monaghan.

It was exactly what the championship is all about, two sides going for it.

Neither wanted to lose of course but it was apparent that both wanted to get the job done.

You couldn’t have blamed either side in stoppage time settling for extra time, but both went for it, when Darren McCurry fired over you thought that was game over.

But the championship always gives us a story.

Ryan O’Toole, making his championship debut had a decision to make when bearing down on goal, take the point and surely send the game to extra time, but he went for goal, it paid off.

A stunning end to what was an incredible match at Healy Park, Tyrone had looked to be cruising at half time, but Monaghan’s energy and clinical scoring dragged them back into it.

Monaghan will now face Ulster Champions Derry in the semi-finals Credit: Inpho

A fantastic first outing as Monaghan manager for Vinny Corey, who will now go head to head with ulster champions Derry on the 29th April in the semi final.

Rory Gallagher’s side swept fermanagh a side at Brewster Park on Saturday and in truth they would have had a few more gears to go up if they needed it.

Kieran Donnelly’s Erne men have had a good year with promotion in the league. His young squad will gain valuable experience in the upcoming Taliteann Cup.

