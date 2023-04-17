A man is in critical condition following a single vehicle crash in the Marlacoo Road area of Richhill on Sunday.

Police, fire and ambulance services attended to the site of the accident.

The road was closed at the time but has since reopened to traffic and police have launched an investigation into the crash and are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

