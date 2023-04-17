Police are growing concerned for the welfare of 35-year-old Daniel Johnston.

Daniel was last seen in the university area of south Belfast on Sunday.

He is described as being 6’1’’ in height of large build and is believed to have been wearing a dark and light grey North Face Tracksuit.

Police are asking anyone with information about Daniel's whereabouts to get in touch.

