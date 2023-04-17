Police are treating threats to an Alliance Party councillor as a hate crime and said they will do all they can to ensure everyone can participate in the forthcoming council elections free from 'harassment, intimidation and other forms of criminality'.

Former mayor of Belfast Michael Long vowed not to be deterred after the incident on the campaign trail last Thursday.

Mr Long, who is the husband of Alliance leader Naomi Long, is a councillor for the Lisnasharragh area of the city.

"In my 22 years as an elected representative I have never faced with this level of intimidation," he said.

He said he was on the Carncaver Road when two men approached him and shouted abuse and told him to leave the area.

"As a local councillor, I work for everyone in my community and this attempt to stop me from engaging with constituents is a clear attack on the democratic process.

"I loathe that I had to leave the street, however I was back on the doors nearby within the hour and I will continue to reach out to people across Lisnasharragh, in every street and area, as I have done throughout my time as a councillor.

"This event will not deter me.

"The incident has been reported to the PSNI and I'd like to thank them for their assistance.

"These thugs will not deter us from representing every section of our community and we will continue fighting for a shared future."

PSNI Superintendent Finola Dornan added: "The Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to doing everything we can to ensure all candidates can participate fully in the forthcoming Northern Ireland council election free from harassment, intimidation and other forms of criminality.

"We are treating this as a hate crime and enquiries are ongoing."

She appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.