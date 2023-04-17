Shots have been fired at a property in Newtownards.

It happened in the Shackleton Walk area of the town on Sunday.

Police said shortly after 11.05pm, it was reported that two shots were fired at a first floor flat in the area.

Damage was reported to the living room window and bedroom window. No one was inside during the incident.

Police said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and have appealed for information.

The attack comes after a spate of incidents in the town and parts of North Down which police linked to feuding drug gangs who had been expelled from the UDA.

Hundreds of residents paraded through Newtownards in a call for the violence to end.

Police have upped patrols in the area in response.

It is understood police are linking the latest attack to the feud.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.