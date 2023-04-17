Play Brightcove video

CLINTONS

The Clintons are in Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement .

The former US President and former US Secretary of State are due to speak at an event at Queen's University which will celebrate the achievements of the peace deal.

PRIME MINISTER

Rishi Sunak has paid tribute to the "courage" of those who built the Good Friday Agreement as he enters a second week of events to mark the peace deal.

The Prime Minister visited Northern Ireland last week, welcoming US President Joe Biden during his visit.

Mr Sunak will return to Belfast on Wednesday. to give a speech at a major conference.

PORTADOWN CRASH

A teenage boy has died after being hit by a car in Portadown early yesterday morning.

The crash happened on the Moy Road. Emergency services attended but the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are appealing for information.

WOMEN'S RALLY

There was a large police presence in Belfast city centre yesterday as a women's rights rally was met with two counter protests from gay and transgender rights groups.

Hundreds of people turned out to chant against the 'Let Women Speak' movement, which was seen by protestors as 'anti-trans'.

Those joining the women's rally denied this was the case.

BELFAST GIANTS

The Belfast Giants are the Grand Slam winners.

They beat the Cardiff Devils 4-1 last night in Nottingham in the play-off final.

That makes it a treble for the season after they won both the Challenge Cup and the league title.

