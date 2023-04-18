Cliftonville identify O'Carroll as first choice to replace Paddy McLaughlin

St Mirren assistant manager Diarmuid O’Carroll is Cliftonville’s first choice to be their new manager following Paddy McLaughlin’s resignation yesterday evening.

The Kerry native won league titles with the North Belfast side in 2013 and 2014 and has since made his mark in a coaching capacity in England and Scotland.

O’Carroll began his coaching career with Crusaders Strikers and Glentoran in the Women’s Premiership before a stint at Motherwell.

He joined Morecambe in 2021 as an assistant to Stephen Robinson before following the former Northern Ireland international to Scottish Premiership side St Mirren last year.

Michael O’Neill named O’Carroll as part of his backroom team on his return as Northern Ireland manager.

The Reds who currently sit in fourth position in the Irish Premiership with two fixtures remaining are expected to make an approach in the coming days.

