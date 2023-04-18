DUP MP Gavin Robinson has criticised the Secretary of State, claiming Chris Heaton-Harris’ comments at a Queen’s University event marking 25 years since the Good Friday Agreement were "more akin to a speech by a clueless Irish-American congressman.

Mr Heaton-Harris said powersharing is "the surest way" to secure Northern Ireland's place in the Union, as he said real leadership is about having the courage to say "yes".

The Northern Ireland Secretary said those who are proud of the region's place in the Union "should put the Union first" and restore the devolved institutions.

“The NIO’s approach today has been patronising towards unionist concerns and stands in contrast to their approach when Sinn Fein blocked devolved government for three years over the Irish language,” Mr Robinson said.

“The government must realise that getting the foundations right, supported by unionists as well as nationalists, rather than personal attacks and blackmail will restore Stormont.

“The Secretary of State’s rhetoric for the QUB audience was more akin to a speech by a clueless Irish American congressman rather than a UK Government Cabinet Minister.

“This is about taking our time to get it right. We need stable and sustainable devolved government. For those who have forgotten, over the last 25 years, political progress in NI was hard won and is built on the foundation of support from unionists and nationalists. Not one unionist MLA supported the NI Protocol and that was the critical mistake.

“There is no solid basis for an Executive and Assembly until we have arrangements that restore NI’s place in the UK internal market and our constitutional arrangements are respected.”

DUP MLA Emma Little-Pengelly also criticised the speech and insisted her party would not be pressurised or "bow to presidents and prime ministers".

