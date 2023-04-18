92% of teachers across Northern Ireland who shared an opinion have seen an increase in the number of safeguarding referrals made within their school over the last year.

More than half of those teachers stated that the increase was significant.

The results are part of a UK wide NSPCC survey of more than 8,000 teachers with the teaching union NASUWT.

Across Northern Ireland between 2021/22 there were more than 1500 child protection referrals to social services, with nearly 20% of those being made from a school or Education Welfare Officer.

96% of Northern Ireland based teachers also stated they had seen an increase in safeguarding concerns since the pandemic.

The NSPCC says the findings show the important job schools have in keeping children safe.

Sir Peter Wanless, NSPCC CEO said: “The vital role that teachers play in keeping children and young people safe cannot be underestimated.

"They are in a prime position to spot concerns, and, in many cases, they are the trusted adults that children turn to when something worrying, or upsetting has happened to them.

“We know that the pandemic left many children at an increased risk of abuse and neglect and since children returned to school, teachers have been key in raising their hand and reporting concerns to ensure they can get the support they need.

“Whilst we recognise that teachers are an essential part of the jigsaw in protecting children, at the NSPCC, we believe everyone can play their part.

