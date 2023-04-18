A man who slapped a fast-food restaurant worker and subjected her to a racial slur has been jailed for five months.

Christopher Uprichard also kicked in a window at the Subway outlet in east Belfast.

A lawyer for the 30-year-old described his actions as “inexcusable and thuggish”.

Uprichard, of Carn End in Holywood, Co Down, pleaded guilty to common assault, resisting police and two counts of criminal damage.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard a woman refused to let him into her home when he went there after a house party on December 5 last year.

She told police Uprichard responded by causing damage to one of her windows.

Prosecutors said he also targeted a female member of staff at a Subway restaurant on the Woodstock Road on the same date.

She was slapped on the face before a glass door was kicked in, causing an estimated £650 worth of damage.

A Crown lawyer said: "This matter is aggravated by hostility. There was a racial remark to (the injured party).”

Counsel for Uprichard accepted that a custodial sentence was inevitable.

Michael Boyd said: “This was completely inexcusable, thuggish behaviour.

“The best that can be said is that he has faced up to his responsibilities straight away.”

Citing the hostility involved in the assault, District Judge Steven Keown ordered: “There will be five months custody.”

