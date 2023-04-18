Renowned Northern Irish climber Noel Hanna has died following an accident on Annapurna I.

The mountain is the 10th highest in the world and has the highest (32%) fatality to summit ratio of any mountain over 8,000 meters.

Mr Hanna, from Dromara, Co Down, was the first person from Ireland to successfully climb K2, the second tallest mountain in the world and often considered the most difficult.

Mingma Sherpa, chairman at Seven Summit Treks, who organised the expedition, said Noel "breathed his last breath at Camp IV after he returned from the summit point last night".

Record-holding Indian woman climber Baljeet Kaur went missing near Camp IV while also descending from the summit point,

A third person, Indian climber Anurag Maloo, also went missing after falling into a crevasse from 6,000m while descending from Camp IV the day before.A outpouring of tributes have come in for the much-loved climber.

Mourne Mountain Adventures said: "There is some peace in that he spent his last moments doing what he loved best, such a great man and one of N.Ireland’s finest Mountaineers.

"He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

"My condolences go out to his wife Lunn and the rest of his family, RIP Noel

One social media user described Noel as a "real ambassador for our wee country, True Mountain man".

Another said: "Absolute legend and a gentleman condolences to all his family members."

