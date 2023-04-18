Public sector workers in Northern Ireland are to stage strike action from Thursday.

Road Service, Rivers Agency, Forest Service and the Environment Agency workers are to down tools for seven days.

The GMB Union says it will be an all-out strike.

The union claims workers have been offered a “huge real-terms pay cut – at just two percent”.

Alan Perry, GMB Regional Organiser, added: “These workers deserve a decent wage. But many are pennies above the minimum wage for their vital work.

“The Westminster government needs to get serious and give them a fair pay offer.”

The Department of Infrastructure have been contacted for comment.

