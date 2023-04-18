Play Brightcove video

The owner of Parry a missing parrot is desperate to find the much-loved pet that escaped from his cage in Lisbellaw in Co Fermanagh on Friday.

Elaine McFarlane told UTV Parry is "loved immensely".

"He's our pet. It's so lonely in the house there's no noises. The house is very empty," she said.

Police in Fermanagh have appealed to the public to be on look out.

A social media appeal has been launched by the PSNI for an Electus parrot who was last seen on Friday 14 April around 3pm in Rampart Lane in Lisbellaw.

Parry is a medium sized parrot with emerald green colouring and bright red feathers under his wings with blue on the leading edge of his wings and tail. He has a distinctive silver ring on his right leg.

Police say he is friendly and may also try to make contact with people as he will be hungry and loves human attention. He particularly likes words such as “tickle” and “birdie”.

He tends to be more vocal in early morning and evening time. Should anyone hear anything like distinctive squaks/shrieks.

Elaine has had Parry for five years. She is desperate to find him.

A number of people think they have spotted the 8-year-old bird in Belfast, Lisburn and Augher.

Elaine thinks he's closer to home.

"He could be on your roof, he could be on the tree beside you. Sadly as time goes on he might fall to the ground and that leaves him open to other risks. We just have to keep searching for him."

The public have been urged to contact 101 in reference to serial 1705, if they spot the pet.

