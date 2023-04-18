Police are appealing for members of the public to look out for a child who has gone missing from north Belfast.

Charlie Yorke, 14, was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms, black polo shirt and a navy coat and possibly on his bicycle.

He is described as 5ft tall, slim build, short dirty fair hair. Police ask that if any member of the public sees him or knows where he is they should contact them as soon as possible. 999 in an emergency or 101 at all other times using incident number 16.

