A social media appeal has been launched by police for an Electus parrot who was last seen on Friday 14 April around 3pm in Rampart Lane in Lisbellaw.

Parry is a medium sized parrot with emerald green colouring and bright red feathers under his wings with blue on the leading edge of his wings and tail. He has a distinctive silver ring on his right leg.

Parry the Parrot in his home

Police say he is friendly and may also try to make contact with people as he will be hungry and loves human attention. He particularly likes words such as “tickle” and “birdie”.

He tends to be more vocal in early morning and evening time. Should anyone hear anything like distinctive squaks/shrieks.

Any sightings please contact 101 in reference to serial 1705.

