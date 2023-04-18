When you think of President Bill Clinton’s various visits to Northern Ireland, you may think of him turning on the Christmas lights outside Belfast City Hall in 1995.

But, possibly the second most famous image - President Clinton walking across Londonderry’s Peace Bridge joined by John Hume and his wife Pat in 2014.

Fast forward nine years and the former President is returning to Derry - however, this time in a city without John and Pat Hume.

The former president will return to pay tribute not just to them, but to David Trimble who died little under a year ago.

In a week dominated by numerous events commemorating the Good Friday Agreement at Queen’s University Belfast, President Clinton's attendance at an event at the Guildhall may seem like somewhat of a sideshow.

The event, however, will have a certain poignancy - it will be President Clinton’s first visit to Derry since the death of John Hume.

Perhaps the President would have attended the Nobel prize winner’s funeral in 2020 if it wasn’t for the stringent coronavirus restriction at the time.

President Clinton was last in Derry in 2017 when he attended the funeral of former deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness. Credit: PA

Instead the event is designed to provide a posthumous tribute to John Hume and his fellow peace prize laureate David Trimble - an event marking the legacy of two peacemakers.

That event in the Guildhall, however, being on the 18th April, holds a certain sad significance.

Exactly four years ago, just over a mile away a young journalist Lyra McKee was shot dead in Derry’s Creggan.

Only last week that same estate saw children throwing petrol bombs at police.

Whilst on the other side of the River Foyle, DCI John Caldwell continues to recover in Altnagelvin Hospital after being shot two months ago.

As President Clinton speaks from the Guildhall, he will be doing so in a city much changed from his first visit in 1995.

But, he will see a city where the scars of the past are never too far away.

