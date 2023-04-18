Play Brightcove video

Police prosecution:

A police officer and former officer are to be prosecuted following the leaking of images from the scenes of sudden deaths.

The pair are to be prosecuted for alleged misconduct in public office. It's understood one officer has already been dismissed, while the other is suspended from duty.

A solicitor for affected families welcomed the decision and expressed frustration at delays in the investigation.

The officers are alleged to have shared imagery taken at the scene of sudden deaths. It comes after a decision to prosecute an individual for similar offences in a separate investigation.

Clinton Londonderry:

Former US President Bill Clinton will be in Londonderry later as the keynote speaker of an event in tribute to John Hume and David Trimble.

Mr Clinton's speech at the Guildhall comes as part of a multi-day trip to Northern Ireland.

Teachers safeguard:

93% of teachers have seen an increase in safeguarding referrals in the past year. That's according to a survey by the NSPCC.

The charity says that almost a fifth of all child safeguarding referrals are made by those in the education sector.

Cliftonville manager:

Paddy McLaughlin has stepped down from his role as Cliftonville manager.

McLaughlin has been in charge at Solitude since 2019, notably guiding the Reds to League Cup success in 2022.

The North Belfast side are currently in fourth place in the Irish League with 67 points.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.