Cliftonville have named Declan O’Hara as their Interim Manager.

He takes over at Solitude following the departure of Paddy McLaughlin on Monday night.

McLaughlin is expected to join Derry City as assistant to Ruaidhri Higgins.

O’Hara took training at the club on Tuesday.

Cliftonville say they plan to implement a new hybrid model at the club, which “will balance the needs of full-time footballers alongside those players who pursue other careers along with football.”

The clubs says whoever is appointed manager on permanent basis will be central to the new hybrid system as well as “taking a strategic overview of all football at the club.”

St Mirren assistant manager Diarmuid O’Carroll is understood to be Cliftonville’s first choice to be their new manager.

The Kerry native won league titles with the North Belfast side in 2013 and 2014 and has since made his mark in a coaching capacity in England and Scotland.

