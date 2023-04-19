A Northern Irish council are offering parents commemorative certificates if their baby is born in 2023 to mark the King’s coronation.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council say they will send “specially designed mementos” to those who apply “in honour of the Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort Celebrations.”

Parents will be able to apply online through the council website for the certificate.

Certificates will only be issued to babies who are residents of Mid and East Antrim Borough.

The Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort will take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6 May.

The Service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

After the Service, Their Majesties will return to Buckingham Palace in a larger ceremonial procession, known as ‘The Coronation Procession’. Their Majesties will be joined in this procession by other Members of the Royal Family.

At Buckingham Palace, The King and The Queen Consort, accompanied by Members of the Royal Family, will appear on the balcony to conclude the day’s ceremonial events.

