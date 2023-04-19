Play Brightcove video

Petr Cech has won pretty much everything as a Premier League footballer.

Four league titles, four FA Cups, a Champions League - the list goes on and on.

But not many know his first love was ice hockey.

"Back then it was really expensive to get all the kit and play ice hockey so my parents cleverly got me into football instead when I was eight," Cech laughed.

Tonight he guest stars for the Belfast Giants in a charity match against Ukrainian side Dnipro Kherson.

He'll be between the nets but not for the first time since returning from football.

He's been back playing at Guliford and currently plays for Chelmsford Chieftains.

Play Brightcove video

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.