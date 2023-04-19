The Department for Infrastructure has outlined how seven-day strike action will hit some public services across Northern Ireland.

Road Service, Rivers Agency, Forest Service and the Environment Agency workers are to down tools for seven days from Thursday.

Unions say it will be an all-out strike and will "likely to paralyse activities".

The GMB union claims workers have been offered a “huge real-terms pay cut – at just two percent”. Department for Infrastructure officials have advised that there will be disruption to the public services it has responsibility. "While contingency arrangements are in place, to limit potential impacts as much as possible, this strike action will affect many of our routine and emergency response functions including," it said in a statement.

"Unfortunately the department will be unable to provide the minimum number of crew needed to safely operate the Strangford Lough Ferry Service and has no option but to suspend services during this period of industrial action."

Other services affected include:

Repair of serious infrastructure defects such as manhole collapse or potholes,

Significantly reduced capacity to respond to flood emergencies,

Significant delays in responding to calls to the flood incident line. There will be prioritisation of assistance to those incidents with most impact to life and property.

Response and clear-up operation when there are incidents on the road such as oil spills or unexpected debris,

Drainage infrastructure clearing and cleansing.

The industrial action by members of Unite and GMB follow ballots of 91% and 80% in favour of strike respectively.

Workers will join wider civil service industrial action involving NIPSA and PCS. They said workers are being offered a consolidated pay increase of only £552 for the current year.

Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham described the pay offer as a "slap in the face for those responsible for the maintenance of vital public services and infrastructure".

"That’s pennies more than £10 a week and will do nothing for workers feeling the impact of the worst cost of living crisis in living memory.

“Roads, Forestry, Rivers, Strangford lough ferry and other civil service workers in Unite are taking a first week strike action. The employers need to recognise that this is just a start. These workers are determined to win a proper and respectful pay increase. They do so in the full knowledge that this union stands full square behind them. “

Alan Perry Regional Organiser for GMB added: "This strike will have a huge impact on a range of public services.

“This strike action occurs alongside that being taken by other public sector workers including across the civil service and in the education sector. Workers are demanding a fair pay increase to protect themselves and their families from surging prices. The impact that these strikes will have is entirely avoidable – we need to see quick action from employers to meet fully the pay expectations of our members.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.