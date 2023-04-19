Play Brightcove video

Good Friday Agreement

The Prime Minister is to vow to "give everything" to deliver the Good Friday Agreement's vision of a united society in Northern Ireland.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is due to address the conference at Queen's university to mark the signing of the Good friday agreement. Speakers include former us president bill clinton and taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Bill Clinton

Former US President Bill Clinton made a visit to Londonderry yesterday popping into a local pub.

He told an audience at the Guildhall that restoring devolution here could be done 'fairly easily'. He also paid tribute to John hume and David Trimble.

Hillary Clinton

Former Secretary of state Hillary Clinton continues her trip to Northern Ireland today as she prepares to visit Limavady High School and St Mary's High.

Mrs Clinton will unveil two benches created by the students in an event to mark the contribution of the schools to a shared education model.

Belfast Giants

Former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech will make an appearance on the ice in Belfast later today when he joins the Belfast Giants all stars hockey team.

The game is being organised to raise money for the charity Ukraine Hockey Dream.

