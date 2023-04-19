A woman has been arrested after a man was stabbed in an attack in Coleraine.

It happened at around 6.15pm on Tuesday, 18 April in the Westbourne Crescent area. Police attended, alongside the Ambulance Service, to find a man, aged in his 40s, who had been stabbed in upper body area.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening. A 32-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in police custody at present, assisting with enquiries. "Our investigation is underway and anyone who thinks they could help with our ongoing enquiries can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1684 of 18/04/23," police said in a statement. "Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ "You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org."

