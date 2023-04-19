Play Brightcove video

Rishi Sunak has urged Northern Ireland's political parties to "work with" the government, in a speech urging a return to power-sharing in Stormont.

The prime minister closed a major three-day conference commemorating the Good Friday Agreement, during which he encouraged politicians to "get Stormont up and running again".

Speaking at Queen's University Belfast, Mr Sunak hailed the "precious legacy" of the 25-year-old peace accord and thanked negotiators for their courage in signing the deal.

He promised to "give everything" to fulfilling its promises, while referring to the current political situation in Northern Ireland as "far from perfect".

Mr Sunak's speech comes after the DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson hit back at increasing pressure for his party to break the Stormont deadlock.

Mr Donaldson said his party will not be "brow-beaten into submission" and insisted unionist concerns around the Windsor Framework must be addressed.

On Tuesday, Northern Ireland secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said a restoration of Stormont was the surest way to secure the region's place in the UK, and "real leadership" was about having the courage to say "yes".

Elsewhere, former US president Bill Clinton insisted it would be "fairly easy" to resurrect Stormont, but warned "an excuse can always be found to say no".

Along with Mr Clinton, the three-day commemoration event in Belfast, called Agreement 25, has been attended by former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton, ex prime-minister Tony Blair, former Irish premier Bertie Ahern and European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic.

Opening the speech on Wednesday, Mr Sunak said: "Now of course we meet here in circumstances which are far from perfect.

"But my argument today is this. The Belfast Good Friday agreement remains the best and only foundation for peace and prosperity.

"If we can take inspiration and instruction from the way peace was achieved 25 years ago, we can achieve the true promise enshrined in that agreement."

He added that the Windsor Framework is "a breakthrough moment".

"It solves practical problems and, crucially, strengthens Northern Ireland’s place in our Union and our UK internal market," he said.

"It gives the Assembly significant new powers – ready for when it sits again. And I am confident we can build broad support for it across all communities. So I share people’s frustration that the institutions are not back up and running."

Mr Sunak went on to promise that Northern Ireland will feel the "full force" of the UK government in ensuring the agreement is protected, with increased investment to boost economic productivity.

He vowed to help make Northern Ireland "one of the best places in the world" to grow a business, learn new skills and attract investment.

The speech in Belfast came hours before Mr Sunak is due to host a gala dinner, attended by a host of dignitaries, charities, and representatives from Northern Ireland's political parties and the Irish government.

All previous British prime ministers were invited to the celebration, and it is understood both Boris Johnson and Liz Truss will be attending.

