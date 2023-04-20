Play Brightcove video

The late David Ervine went from Maze prisoner to political negotiator at the White House and Downing Street.

He was regarded as the man who did the most to encourage the loyalist working class to support the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

Now the remarkable story of the former Progressive Unionist Party leader, who died 16 years ago, has been brought to life in a one-man stage play that is about to tour in theatres here.

He was not a man to shy away from speaking his mind and he spoke up for working-class protestants.

The one-man play 'The Man Who Swallowed a Dictionary' offers an insight into his personal and political life and the community he represented.

David’s widow Jeanette Ervine said it has been a roller coaster of emotions since his death but she is proud of what he achieved in his lifetime.

Actor Paul Garrett has easily adapted to the role. He bears a striking resemblance to the late politician and worked hard at adopting his mannerisms.

The one-man play was written by playwright Bobby Niblock who served time in prison alongside David Ervine who was known for his use of big words in TV interviews – hence the title of the play.

It opens in the Market Place Theatre in Armagh on Wednesday 26 April before going on tour at Theatres across Northern Ireland including a two-week run in the Lyric.

