Emergency crews are dealing with a gorse fire in Newcastle, Co Down.

The fire broke out near the Moneyscalp Wood area on Thursday afternoon.

Members of the public have been asked to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for the Fire Service said: "Fire Crews from Rathfriland, Banbridge, Kilkeel, Newcastle, Downpatrick and a Command Unit from Lisburn have been in attendance since mid-afternoon at this incident.

"The cause of the fire is currently unknown."

