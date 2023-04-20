Play Brightcove video

The Strangford Ferry service has been suspended for a week as workers strike over pay.

The ferry normally crosses between Portaferry and Strangford multiple times per day, with the 10 minute journey an alternative to the 50 mile commute by road.

Among those impacted by the industrial action have been school children live on one side of the lough and study on the other.

Sixty-five pupils at St Patrick's Grammar School in Downpatrick had to use additional buses service leaving Portaferry this morning.

Principal Joe McCann said he's grateful to Translink and the Education Authority for making the alternative arrangements.

"It's not that far away from their GCSE, AS and A2 examinations and of course no disruption is ever desirable but thankfully the impact on our students today has been minimal," said Mr McCann.

Richard Brown runs the Cuan hotel in Strangford and is concerns about the impact of a lack of ferry traffic on trade.

He also has five staff who live in Portaferry.

"It's a bit of an unknown quantity, but it could be 20 or 25 percent of our business lost over the weekend," said Mr Brown.

Joanne McWilliams of the Unite union says ferry workers have been left with no other option but to take to the picket line.

"They've received an offer of what amounts to just over 10 pounds a week. When you consider these guys are just above the minimum wage and when they're on that ferry they're responsible for those people's live," she said.

"They've no other alternative but to stand her and get their voices heard," added the union representative.

The GMB and Unite strikes are also impacting on Road Service operations.

The Department for Infrastructure says while contingency plans are in place, its ability to respond to issues such as manhole collapses and flooding incident will be affected.

