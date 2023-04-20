The UK and Irish governments have ruled out making changes to the Windsor Framework saying the focus is on restoring power sharing.

The new post-Brexit trade agreement was struck by the UK and EU in February. It is aimed at resolving the concerns raised by the unionists and some businesses around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

However, the DUP has continued its boycott of the Stormont institutions, meaning there is no functioning Assembly and Executive in Northern Ireland.

In a statement on Thursday, Downing Street ruled out "fundamentally" altering the Windsor Framework.

It said conversations will continue about restoring power sharing in Northern Ireland, adding that it did want "input" from the DUP and other parties in terms of how the Windsor Framework deal is implemented.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has also said the new trade deal for Northern Ireland will not be renegotiated.

"It has now been agreed between the EU and the UK, nobody is calling for it to be opened or renegotiated, not even the DUP," said Mr Varadkar on Thursday.

"The issues they raise are bilateral with the UK Government. So I do think it gives us a settled trading relationship for Northern Ireland.

"Now we need to focus on getting institutions back up and running, but that won't involve reopening the Windsor Framework."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.