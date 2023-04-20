A man aged in his 50s has been left injured following an attack in Whitehead, Co Antrim.

Police said four men armed with weapons carried out the attack on the Island Magee Road on Wednesday evening.

The man suffered injuries to his head, back, hand and knees and was taken to hospital for treatment.

"Significant damage" was also caused to a white-coloured Suzuki Swift car.

"The suspects are described as wearing red coloured gloves and balaclavas," a police spokesperson said."An investigation is underway and anyone who was in the area at the time the attack took place or who may have captured dashcam or CCTV footage is asked to telephone 101."

