Masked men carrying baseball bats have smashed up a house in Newtownabbey.

It happened at a property in the Fairview Lane area on Wednesday evening.

A mirror and TV were smashed in the living room.

Police say all the men were carrying baseball bats, wearing hats and had their faces covered with scarves.

They were not known to the occupant of the property, police said. There were no reports of injuries.

Police are treating it as an aggravated burglary.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to get in touch or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

