The mum of a teenager who died in hospital days after a car crash has paid tribute to her "beautiful son".

Ben Gillis was critically injured in a crash in Richill on Sunday evening. He passed away in hospital on Wednesday. He was 19 years old.

His mother announced his sad passing in a Facebook post.

She said: "This evening our beautiful son, Ben, passed away peacefully.

"As parents we wish to thank everyone for their prayers, thoughts and messages over the past few days.

"As a family we would appreciate our time and privacy this evening and tomorrow morning. Further details to follow tomorrow."

Ben played for Portadown side Hannover FC. The club also shared its devastation at his sad passing.

"A great young lad who will be sorely missed by all at Hanover Football Club," the club said.

"We send our deepest sympathies and support to all Ben’s family, friends and teammates "All footballing activities throughout all age groups at Hanover FC and Hanover FC Youth Academy has now be suspended. In respect of Ben’s passing. "Safe in the arms of Jesus."

Hundreds of people, along with other football teams offered their condolences.

Police issued an appeal for information following the crash which happened on the Marlacoo Road area of Richhill on Sunday at around 5.30pm.

