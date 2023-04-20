Play Brightcove video

Footage from Giants TV.

A Belfast Giants All Stars team, including Ex-Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech took on Ukrainian National Championship side Dnipro Kherson in front of a sold-out crowd at The SSE Arena.

The Giants won 9-7 thanks to two goals each from Grant Cooper and Matt McLeod.

The one-off international, was held in support of the Ice Hockey Federation of Ukraine in an attempt to raise funds for the organisation.

The match was set up to raise funds for Ukranian Hockey Dream, the registered charity of the Ice Hockey Federation of Ukraine.

The charity raises money for the organisation through ticket sales, donations and fundraising activities.

Petr Cech starred in goal for the Giants, playing the first half of the game and conceding one goal before he was replaced by Andrew Dickson, who played the remainder of the match.

As well as Cech the Belfast Giants All Stars team featured appearances from past and present Giants’ players such as fan favourite JJ Piccinich, Giants’ current head coach Adam Keefe and his former teammate Darryl Lloyd.

On the ice, two goals a piece from Grant Cooper and Matt McLeod led the Giants All Stars as they ran out 9-7 winners, with current players Mack Stewart and Mark Cooper also scoring alongside returning stars Steve Saviano, JJ Piccinich and Darryl Lloyd.

The game was preceded by the Giants raising a banner for their 2022/23 Playoffs victory over the weekend.

Adam Keefe's side defeated the Cardiff Devils 4-1 to win an historic first Grand Slam in Nottingham. Once the game was finished a cheque worth £50,000, was presented to the President of the Ice Hockey Federation of Ukraine, Georgii Zubko and Director of the Ukrainian Hockey Dream.

The donation was made up partly by an auctioned off Boston Bruins jersey which raised a further £3,681 for the charity.

Another donation from additional fundraising activities is to be announced further down the line.

