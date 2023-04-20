A security alert is currently underway in the Woodburn Crescent Area of Coleraine following the discovery of a suspicious object.

The object is believed to have been buried in this location for a number of years.

A cordon is currently in place at Sprucefield Drive and Danes Hill Road and a number of nearby houses are due to be evacuated.

Police will provide a further update in due course.

