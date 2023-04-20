A senior PSNI who was shot in Co Tyrone in February has been discharged from hospital.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot several times at a sports centre in Omagh in an attack which has been blamed on dissident republicans.

Police confirmed he was discharged from hospital on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the PSNI continued: "The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm that Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was discharged from hospital today, Thursday 20 April to continue his recovery.

"We would ask that John and his family are given privacy at this time."

